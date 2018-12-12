Suspended lecturer calls UoJ Vice Chancellor dictator

The vice-chancellor of the University of Juba has suspended without pay a lecturer for disagreeing with him on the social media.

Augustino Ting Mayai is an Assistant Professor at the University of Juba’s School of Public Service.

He’s is also the Director of Research at the Sudd Institute. In the suspension letter dated December 7 and seen by Eye Radio, the director of human resource management, who wrote the notice – Edward Lado Ayire – said he acted on directives of his boss, Professor John Akech.

According to the letter, Dr. Mayai was suspended for two reasons. These include:

“For contradicting on several occasions and disagreeing in a disrespectful manner with the vice chancellor in social media on issues to do with the University of Juba and higher education policies.”

The other reason for the suspension is taking on two jobs with the University of Juba and the Sudd Institute since he joined teaching at the public university.

However, Augustino Ting Mayai said he engaged professor Akech on matters related to education policies in regards to the context of South Sudan and Sudan, but he didn’t buy into his ideas:

“He just happened to not like what I pushed for and he responded by using his power. This was a personal discussion and he lost the discussion.”

Mr Mayai described Professor John Akech as a dictator over his decision to suspend him

“My objective is that I’m able to clear this out and make clear to the general public that Dr. Akech has become a dictator.”