UN may suspend Sudan flights due to funding shortage

The United Nations has warned that it may suspend humanitarian flights from Sudan due to funding shortage.

The UN Humanitarian Air Service in Sudan is responsible for the transportation of passengers and cargo of the UN agencies and other organizations.

Around 70 international humanitarian organizations working in Sudan use UN flights for delivery of assistance to South Sudan.

“UNHAS the United Nations Humanitarian Air service which WFP manages, at present we have enough money to continue flying to the end of November and the beginning of December; however beyond that we have no funds,” said Bianka Zyra, the WFP communication officer in Sudan.

She told Eye Radio in an exclusive interview that the move will have negative effects on the situations of those who need assistance in South Sudan.

Ms Zyra said UNHAS need about 1.5 million dollars to continue.

“If nothing is received within the next few weeks, UNHAS will have to close its operations from the beginning of December,” Ms Zyra added.