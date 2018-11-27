Eight suspects arrested over soldier’s death in Juba

Eight suspects have been detained in Juba for reportedly beating to death an army officer at Khor Wiliang over the weekend.

First lieutenant Moter Malual Moter was assaulted by the assailants on Saturday morning.

Mayol Makor is the uncle to the deceased. He said the 38-year-old Moter was trying to protect a young girl from the youth when they turned against him.

Late Moter he was serving in the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces when he got killed.

They [killers] attacked him with sticks and machetes. “At 2:00 am [weekend] when I arrived I found he has died… I went and opened a case at the Malakia police station.”

Mr Makor confirmed to Eye Radio the arrest of the culprits, saying four men and four women are now in the police custody at Malakia Police station.

They were found by the military intelligent (MI). “At around 11:00 am, they were found four men and four ladies, all were naked and in one room.”

When contacted, the police spokesperson, Major General Daniel Justin, confirmed the incident to Eye Radio.