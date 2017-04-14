Two more suspects arrested for killing and dumping human body

Two people have been arrested in connection with the killing and burying the body of a girl in Nyakuron South residential, according to the area chairman.

On Tuesday, a man was arrested after he was suspected of excavating the body from his house, where he buried it, and dumped the body into a nearby stream.

The man was arrested after neighbors reported him to the Criminal Investigation Department.

Noel Cosmos said two other people were later arrested and taken under police custody.

The girl is believed to have been killed and buried on New Year’s day.