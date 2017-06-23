Suspects arrested over death of a Bishop

Police Spokesperson said they have arrested some suspects in connections with the killing of a Bishop this [Friday] morning at a church in Munuki suburb in Juba.

Brigadier Daniel Justin told Eye Radio that the arrested suspects are being investigated for the murder.

“We went to the place of the incident and some of the suspects have been arrested but we are still investigating the incident, and we cannot give you more information now,” said Justin.

Brigadier Daniel Justin acknowledged that the church leader was attacked by criminals using a machete.

“What we understand is that he was killed using Panga, but we are waiting for a medical report. What we can tell you is that he is a Pastor and was killed,” He said.

He added that the body of the late has been taken to Juba Teaching Hospital for postmortem.

The Bishop, who is a Kenyan national was identified as Mwendwa Joel and served in Christ Ministry in Munuki.