Suspects arrested for allegedly assaulting peace monitors

The ministry of foreign affairs has said those who allegedly harassed peace monitors at the Luri military camp recently have been arrested.

On 18th of December, the Ceasefire monitor – CTSAMVM, reported that some of its members and support personnel were assaulted and detained by government forces.

The individuals consisting of three international observers and one driver, were reportedly blindfolded and handcuffed, kicked and stripped of their clothing.

The IGAD and United Nations Mission in South Sudan, including the government of Kenya issued statements condemning the attack.

They called on the government to speedily investigate the matter and bring to book those responsible.

“The alleged perpetrators were arrested immediately and an investigation launched,” Mawen Makol, the spokesperson of the ministry of foreign affairs told Eye Radio.

He did not state how many they were, but said their findings would be shared with IGAD member states. “This is something that the government wants to make sure that nobody can just go out and do crime.”

According to Ambassador Makol, the government wasn’t aware about the incident until they learned about it on the media.

This what earlier the Joint Defense Board said it was disappointed by the lack of coordination and consultation by CTSAMVM before visiting Luri.