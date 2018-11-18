Two suspects apprehended in Gok State over clergy’s death

Gok State authorities have so far arrested two suspects alleged to have been responsible for the killing of the Roman Catholic priest on Wednesday.

The state information minister, John Madol told Eye Radio on Sunday.

Father Victor Luka Odhiambo, a 66-year-old clergy was attacked and killed by armed men at the Mozzolari church compound in the state headquarters on Wednesday evening.

The motive of the killing of the Kenyan national is not clear, but minister Madol said the apprehended were among four culprits identified to have allegedly murdered the clergy.

The other two, Mr Madol said are still at large: “Well, two suspects have been arrested and others are not yet arrested.”

He said they were nearly arrested last night, but both managed to escape and the security organs are pursuing them.

“So they were about to be arrested last night but they escaped. One of the suspects was found on Boda-Boda riding to Western Lakes State, so he was ambushed, but unfortunately he jumped away before he was caught.”

On Friday, the government condemned the incident, describing it as a barbaric act: “The government condemns this barbaric act in the strongest terms and coveys its condolences to the family of the deceased in Kenya.’

Minister Madol said late Father Victor Luka Odhiambo will be laid to rest in Rumbek town on Monday.