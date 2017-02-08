Suspected presidential guard killers detained

Two people suspected of playing a role in the killing of a presidential guard in Wau last week have been detained.

One of them is a young woman, who is accused of coordinating the killing of Machar Arabi Ramadan.

The Late Machar was found dead in the house of the woman at Jazeera suburb in Wau town on Wednesday.

“According to the Mayor of Wau Municipal Council, Mel Aleu Goch, the security agents have so far arrested two people, including the woman who invited the presidential guard into her house on Wednesday evening where he was killed,” reported Deng Dimo, Eye Radio reporter.

The body had gunshot wounds, and the unnamed man is one of three people suspected of killing the late guard.

It’s not yet clear what the presidential guard stationed in Juba was doing in Wau at the time of the incident.