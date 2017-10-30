Suspected gang leader killed in Torit

A man believed to be the leader of a group of armed robbers responsible for the attacks along Torit – Juba road has been killed, according to Imatong state governor.

Governor Tobiolo Oromo Alberio said the man he identified by a single name, Amanya, was shot by the security forces during a confrontation in Kor Lakbata on Saturday.

Mr. Alberio said that the suspected armed leader was responsible for coordinating attacks on travelers on the main road to Juba.

“He has been moving around in Kor Lakbata in Lolere, killing people, robbing vehicles and looting people,” Tobiolo said.



Mr. Alberio said the state government is looking for ways to persuade armed opposition elements around Torit West County to abandon violence and engage in the national dialogue process.