Suspected Ebola case in Gbudue tests negative

The sample of a suspected case of Ebola in Gbudue has turned out to be negative, says the state Health Minister.

Last week, a 31-year-old young lady at Makpandu Refugee Camp was reportedly having symptoms similar to Ebola.

This brought panic among the residents in the state.

The samples were sent to Juba and then to Uganda for further examination.

“The result is negative. With this I do declare that Gbudue State is reported zero outbreak,” said Hussein Enocka.

In May this year, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of Ebola in DRC after laboratory results confirmed two cases of the disease in the northwestern part of the country.

The virus has so far killed 17 people since its outbreak in the neighboring country.

Ebola virus known as Ebola hemorrhagic fever is a deadly illness in humans.

It is transmitted to people from wild animals and spreads in the human population through human-to-human transmission.