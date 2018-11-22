Advocates granted go-ahead to petition use of Arabic in public offices

The Supreme Court has given a group of lawyers a green light to proceed with a petition against the use of Arabic language in public offices.

This implies that, after perusal, the highest court in the country unanimously agreed that the petition has satisfied the requirements of a constitutional petition as per the Civil Procedures Act of 2007.

The Advocates without Borders filed the petition in September 2017, seeking declaration that the use of Arabic language by Public Prosecution Attorneys, police investigators, and judges at all levels contravenes the constitution which recognizes English as the official working language.

The petitioners argued that despite English being the official language of South Sudan, the said institutions have adhered to the unconstitutional use of Arabic language with knowledge of its inconsistency with the Transitional constitution.

As a result, the petitioners said, there is no uniformity in official records in these institutions which they say violates the right of access to information and that it contradicts the principle of equality before the law.

Advocates without Borders further argued that as practicing lawyers, this has hindered them from effectively representing their clients – leading to violation of the right to fair hearing.

For these reasons, the petitioners urged the Supreme Court to declare the operationalization of English as the official working language and any law still recognizing Arabic as an official language be declared null and void and reaffirm the supremacy of the constitution over any other legislation.

The petitioners also appealed to the Supreme Court to declare that any document written in Arabic or any other language other than English, shall not be admitted as evidence or used in official records unless translated into English.

In response, Chief Justice Chan Reech Madut convened a preliminary panel to determine the admissibility of the petition.

The preliminary panel of the Supreme Court comprising Justice John Gatwich Lul – as the President of the panel, Justice Dr. Benjamin Baak Deng, member and Justice Dr. James Alala Deng also a member of the panel.

After deliberation, the panel unanimously agreed that the petition satisfies all the requirements of a constitutional petition.

It then recommended that the petition be allowed to proceed for further consideration.

Philip Anyang, the lawyer representing the petitioners in the appeal, expressed his gratitude to the Supreme Court, describing the move as “commendable”

“So it is commendable step and we are hopeful that we are on the right track in the pursuit of the law.”

Advocate Philip Anyang said the next step is for the Supreme Court to hear responses from the Judiciary, Ministries of Interior and Justice which in this particular case are the defendants.

“We have met the requirements and we are hopeful that our requests or our prayers for the supreme court of South Sudan will be granted and that will be a victory to the people of South Sudan.”

He said once this process is complete, the Supreme Court will then deliberate on the merits of the petition and the responses from the said institutions and finally reach a declaration.