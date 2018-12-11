Sudanese court jailed 50 S.Sudanese women over illicit drugs

A Sudanese court has sentenced to 20 years in prison at least 50 South Sudanese women over illicit drug charges.

Last month, the Khartoum high court found them guilty of selling cannabis, whose production, sale and use are illegal in Sudan.

According to court documents, the women will serve the prison terms in prisons in Omdurman and Port Sudan.

However, a South Sudanese human rights activist in Khartoum, Achol Malong, said most of the women were tea sellers that were apprehended in different parts of the Sudan.

“I am calling the organizations that are working in the humanitarian sector to look into the situation of these women so that they can be released.”

He said some of the women fled the 2013/2016 violence and their children have been forced into Khartoum streets because no one could take care of them.

Mr Achol also called on S. Sudanese community to lobby for the release of the women.