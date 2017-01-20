S Sudan’s Yakani named the Civil Rights Defender of the Year

Activist Edmond Yakani has won the Civil Rights Defender of the Year Award 2017 for his campaign for justice, accountability and protection of human rights.

The Sweden-based Civil Rights Defenders says Mr Edmond continued to work despite risks on his security in the context of conflict.

Yakani is the Executive Director of the civil society group, Community Empowerment for Progress Organization, CEPO based in Juba.

Civil Rights Defenders was founded in Stockholm in 1982 with the aim of defending human rights, in particular, people’s civil and political rights.

It recognize Mr Edmond Yakani for his continued effort to ensure accountability, justice and respect for human rights in South Sudan.

In a statement, the organization describes Mr. Yakani as one of the most tenacious and vocal voices in the country when it comes to defending and promoting human rights, democratic transition and justice.

“He particularly stands out in his effort to ensure respect for rule of law and justice, and the inclusion of civil society in the ongoing peace talks.”

The Executive Director of Civil Rights Defenders, Robert Hårdh, said Mr. Yakani demonstrated his commitment in promoting genuine dialogue and efforts among social and political actors on many occasions.

“He is active in calling for a greater inclusion of civil society in the peace talks. His contribution in promoting human rights and its defenders has been of paramount importance, in particular as he is working in the context of weak institutions and ongoing conflict,” Hårdh said.

For his part, Mr. Edmund Yakani said the award is a call for more efforts in protection of human rights.