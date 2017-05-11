Sudan’s ex-President Suwar al-Dahab appeal for more aid to South Sudanese

The former Sudanese President Abdel Rahman Suwar al-Dahab has called for acceleration of efforts to raise funds for supporting South Sudanese refugees.

Mr. Sowar Al-Dahab is currently the chairman of the high committee for support of South Sudanese refugees.

He said it is a crucial necessity to provide financial and material support to South Sudanese seeking refuge in Sudan, describing the refugees as “brothers in need.”

According to the official Sudanese News Agency, SUNA, President Sowar Al-Dahab made the appeal in the fourth meeting of the committee on Wednesday in Khartoum.

The committee discussed the humanitarian convoy which delivered food assistance into South Sudan last month through the Islamic Charitable Organization.

He welcomed the cooperation of both the government of Sudan and South Sudan in delivering assistance across the border.