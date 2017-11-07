S Sudanese students fail to sit KCSE over insecurity

Seventy-six registered South Sudanese students have failed to sit the Kenya secondary school leaving examinations, KCSE, due to fear of insecurity at the Nadapal border, Kenyan authorities has said.

The Kenya Certificate of Secondary School Examinations, KCSE, started on Monday across the country.

According to Kenyan media, Turkana County education director noted tensions after a South Sudanese student’s alleged responsibility for a deadly attack on a Kenyan boarding school.

“The heightened security along the borders has forced the candidates not to cross the borders. We communicated over phones and made them aware of exams but they did not turn out,” Pius Ong’oma told the Star.

However, the Governor of Kapoeta, Louis Lobong, said the state government has not been informed of any issues concerning the students.

“I’ve no idea and they have not reported to us and I don’t know whether they have told the national ministry of general education,” he stated.

Mr Long also said the situation at the border is calm.

“There is movement between Kapoeta and Kenya’s Turkana region. What I’ve heard is that of two days ago when a bridge inside Kenya linking the Turkana region, broke down,” he added.

In October, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the South Sudanese student was responsible for a deadly attack on a Kenya boarding school.

The attack took place at a school in the remote town of Lokichogio in Kenya’s Turkana region, close to the border with South Sudan.

Mawien Makol said the embassy in Nairobi has revealed that the student killed some of his schoolmates and a security guard.