S Sudanese stakeholders to hold ‘South to South talks’

The continuation of the second phase of the peace talks is expected to kick off on Thursday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The IGAD-led High Level Revitalization Forum was proposed in June 2017 to discuss full implementation of the 2015 peace agreement and develop a revised and realistic timeline.

It is also meant pave way for elections.

On Thursday morning, South Sudanese stakeholders will hold what they call ‘the South to South talks’ before the actual negotiations commence.

It will be attended by South Sudanese stakeholders only. They include the government delegates, the opposition, civil society, faith-based groups and women and youth representatives.

This exclusive dialogue is expected to allow them share their views and come to a common ground before the continuation of the second phase of the forum.

According to civil society leader Edmund Yakani, the actual talks will start at 3 p.m.

The South to South talks was agreed upon during the second phase of the High Level Revitalization Forum which was held in February, he added.

The first phase of the High Level Revitalization Forum was held in December 2017 where the Agreement on the Cessation of Hostilities, Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Access was signed by parties.

Meanwhile, the second phase was held in February. However, it ended without parties agreeing on a clear way forward.

During that round, parties discussed the Declaration of Principle which was the basis of the talks.

They also discussed Chapter I and II of the peace agreement which talks about the formation of the Transitional Government and Transitional Security Arrangements.

The continuation of the second round was postponed twice after it was previously scheduled for 16 March 2018 and later 2 May 2018.