S Sudanese scholars in Zimbabwe ‘safe’

South Sudanese students in Zimbabwe say they are safe amid the military coup in the southern African country.

On Wednesday, the country’s military took over power and President Robert Mugabe has been under house arrest since.

The move sparked tension in the capital, Harare with troops and armored vehicles encircled parliament and other key buildings.

The South Sudanese students’ leader, Kat Majok, said the security forces are not all over the country but basically based in the capital city.

“What is happening is that there are major places that are highly affected, especially the towns and areas close to town; those people are not moving because there are a lot of military people around,” Majok told Eye Radio.

Majok urged their families back home to remain calm, saying should the security situation worsen; they will go to the South Sudan embassy.

“In the University where I am, the place is just calm, lecturers came and everyone is available but just that people are panicking here but we are fine,” he added.

There are nearly 200 South Sudanese students on government scholarship in various universities in Zimbabwe.

President Mugabe, 93, has been in power since 1980.

Last week, he sacked the country’s Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, in a move Zimbabwean media say was to allow his wife Grace succeed him.

The whereabouts Mugabe’s wife Grace is unclear but there are claims that she is in Namibia though the officials there have denied reports.