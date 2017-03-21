S Sudanese refugees get relief food from Khartoum US embassy

The US Embassy in Khartoum has announced provision of 47 tons of food assistance to South Sudanese refugees in Sudan.

This comes after reports of severe conditions of the refugees in the country.

Last week, the Sudanese Aid Commissioner, Ahmed Mohamed, said more than 70,000 South Sudanese refugees had arrived in the country since the beginning of February.

The new assistance comes after the American ambassador to Sudan, Steven Koutsis, the head of the USAID office in Sudan, Mr. Jeffrey Ashley, and the WFP officials visited Port Sudan to receive the shipment.

The food will be transported from Port Sudan to the border areas where thousands of South Sudanese have sought refuge. The details of the food donation are sketchy.