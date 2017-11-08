S Sudanese refugees in ‘heartbreaking’ situation

It’s heartbreaking to see South Sudanese refugees running back and forth between South Sudan and refugee camps, an official at the Office of the Prime Minister of Uganda has said.

According to the UN refugee agency, Uganda hosts more than one million South Sudanese, the fastest growing refugee crisis in the world.

UNHCR says more than 85 per cent of the refugees there are women and children under the age of 18.

Most of them had fled the country due to the conflict in July 2016.

The Settlement Commandant at the Bidibidi camp says it’s “unfair” to see women and children in misery as a result of the conflict in South Sudan.

“It’s heartbreaking to find that you receive refugees first time, they go back home, they run the second time and some of these refugees here have ran from their country,” said Baryamwesiga Robert.

He called on conflicting parties in the country to allow peace so as to end the suffering of the people of South Sudan.

“In South Sudan, if all the parties can work together to restore peace for these children to grow up in a very peaceful environment, us as the neighbors of South Sudan, we shall be very happy,” he said.

Some of the South Sudanese refugees at the Bidibidi settlement told Eye Radio’s Joakino Francis who visited the camp, that they receive insufficient food, some too little to keep them till the next food distribution day.

“Life is really not good; this is because what we get are things like beans, little oil and maize sometimes; it’s not enough,” said Lukudu John, a 25-year-old man.

Sarah Nancy, a mother of three, said life has totally changed at the camps because she cannot do any petty business like the one she used to do in South Sudan.

“At least in South Sudan you can get something. There is peanut butter, there are things you can produce; there is cassava flour but when we reached here, we began to suffer. If we return home, we have to flee violence, again.”

She added the food being given to them is not nutritious and “see how we are so thin now”.

Meanwhile, Charity Zendia, a teenage girl who is taking care of her eight siblings at the camp, says she fled to Uganda without older members of her family.

“I’ve a sister who is now in Kenya. I’m the only one here. My mother and father are in South Sudan. Now I’m suffering and I’ve very big responsibility – looking after siblings,” she said.

Teary Zendia hopes that her message can reach her family.

Bidibidi camp is the biggest refugee settlement in the world hosting almost 300,000 refugees. It’s 250 km2 in size.