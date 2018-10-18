Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir appoints peace ambassador to S. Sudan.

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has appointed Jamal El-Sheikh as a peace envoy to South Sudan.The appointment of Ambassador El-Sheikh comes following the signing of the revitalized peace agreement, last month in the Ethiopian, Addis Ababa.

Before his appointment, El-Sheikh was a former ambassador of Sudan to Juba.

He was appointed to follow up the implementation of the peace agreement signed last month after talks mediated by Khartoum.

The appointment was announced by President al-Bashir during a meeting with his diplomats in Khartoum yesterday.

Ambassador El-Sheikh also served as Sudan’s envoy to the African Union and its ambassador to Ethiopia.

Prior to this role, he worked as an ambassador of Sudan to Oman.