S Sudanese can now enter Kenya without visa

President Uhuru Kenyatta says all citizens from the East African countries, including South Sudanese are now free to enter Kenya without having to acquire a visa.

Uhuru says citizens from South Sudan, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Burundi will be granted permission to also work, acquire land and own businesses in the Kenyan territory.

Mr Kenyatta was speaking during his swearing in ceremony today in Nairobi, an event attended by regional leaders, including President Salva Kiir.

Mr. Kenyatta says Kenya aspires to build on the concept of Pan-African brotherhood and integration.

He directed the Kenyan immigration authorities to allow any other African wishing to visit Kenya to receive a visa at the port of entry.

Uhuru Kenyatta, who is starting his second and last term as President of Kenya, added that this will discourage the negative politics of identity within the region.

He says he will work with the leaders of the East African Community to bring a renewed energy and optimism to the union of the economic bloc.

Over the years, members of the East African Community, with exception of South Sudan, have been traveling through the borders of the region without paying visa fees.

South Sudanese have been paying for the Kenyan visa upon arrival at any border or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

According to President Kenyatta, South Sudanese and other East Africans are required to only use their nationality Identity Cards upon entry.

He also said South Sudanese and other members of the economic bloc can now work, do business; own property, farm, and find a willing partner to marry and settle in Kenya, if they wish.