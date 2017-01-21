S Sudanese deserve functioning state – UNMISS Chief

The new head of UNMISS has said South Sudanese people “deserve to have a state that is functioning and looks after them and is stable and provides for their peace and their prosperity”.

Mr. David Shearer of New Zealand arrived in the country on Friday to assume his duties.

Mr. Shearer succeeds Ms. Ellen Margrethe Løj, who completed her 3-year assignment in November 2016.

Addressing reporters upon arrival at Juba International Airport, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General said he called upon the leaders to “silence guns” and begin process of “real dialogue”.

“The South Sudanese people deserve to have a state that is functioning and looks after them and is stable and provides for their peace and their prosperity’,” he said.

He added that the UN mission would continue to support South Sudan and its citizens.

Prior to taking up this post, Mr Shearer served as a Member of Parliament in New Zealand from 2009, resigning that post effective 31 December 2016.

The Special Representative has also previously served as the Secretary General’s Deputy Special Representative, Resident Coordinator, and Humanitarian Coordinator in the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) from 2007-2009.