South Sudan signs trade cooperation deals with Turkey

South Sudan and Turkey have signed agreements to improve trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, the Consul General at the South Sudanese embassy in Washington DC has said.

Gordon Buay says the agreement will also improve bilateral relations in numerous fields.

He says the areas of cooperation include investment in minerals and mining, agriculture, livestock and fisheries, energy and tourism, science and technology.

In a statement, Mr. Buay said the Finance Minister Stephen Dhieu Dau signed on behalf of South Sudan in Ankara this week and the Turkish Minister of Economy, Nihat Zeybekci, on behalf of his country.

Mr. Dhieu urged investors to explore various opportunities in South Sudan, saying the government will provide security to the projects.

For his part, the Mr. Nihat said this agreement is an important step in improving economic and trade cooperation between two countries.

He said the agreement will also open the doors to Turkish investors to explore South Sudan’s potential in mining and minerals, agriculture, livestock, and fisheries, among others.

The minister said his country would also like to start working immediately on agreements to prevent double taxation and to mutually encourage and protect investments. Reporting for Eye Radio, I am Kezia Ajah.