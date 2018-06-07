Sudan, South Sudan agree to re-open Panthou oilfield

South Sudan and Sudan have agreed to reopen the Panthou oilfield within 3 months, says Information Minister Michael Makuei.

On Tuesday, a Sudanese delegation headed by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Al-Dirdiri Mohamed visited Juba.

The two countries discussed the IGAD-proposed face-to-face meeting between President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar.

They also discussed the possibilities of resuming oil production in the former Unity state.

Michael Makuei said the resumption is expected to start within the next three months.

“After eid el fitr, a South Sudanese delegation which will be headed by the minister of petroleum will go to Khartoum and from there they will proceed to Heglig [Panthou],” he said.

“They want to assess the site to enable them fix it as soon as possible. They have also agreed to reopen all the wells within three months.”

Mr Makuei said the two countries have also agreed to establish a joint petroleum force to operate at the border points.

Heglig or Panthou, is a small town at the border between the South Kordofan state of Sudan and the former Unity State in South Sudan.

The entirety of Heglig is claimed by both Sudan and South Sudan.

The area was contested during the Sudanese Civil War.

In July 2009, the international organization, Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) redefined the boundaries of Abyei.

The decision placed the Heglig and Bamboo oilfields out of Abyei boundary but did not specify to be belong to the Sudan nor South Sudan.

Oil production in the oilfield was stopped after fighting in the area during the 2012 Heglig Crisis.