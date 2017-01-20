Sudan offers 500 scholarships to S Sudanese

The Sudanese government has announced 500 scholarship opportunities for South Sudanese this year.

The Minister of Higher Education in Khartoum, Dr. Someia Abu Kashawa, says cooperation in the education sector is the most appropriate and effective means in improving relations between the two countries.

Dr Kashawa said Sudan is always available to exchange mutual benefits and interests between the two countries to implement the directives of the political leaders of the two countries.

Dr. Kashawa said the opportunities, which will be available every year, are in the colleges of medicine and engineering in various Sudanese universities.

She made the announcement in a press statement after a meeting with her South Sudanese counterpart, Yen Lam this week.

The meeting was attended by the delegation of South Sudan headed by the minister.