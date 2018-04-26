S Sudan moves a step forward in freedom index

South Sudan has been ranked 144th by the media watchdog, reporters without borders in the world freedom index this year.

This is an improvement by one point compared to 2017.

World Press Freedom Index, which ranks freedom of journalists in 180 countries, raises safety concerns.

The annual report, published on Wednesday by Reporters without Borders, reflects the state of journalism around the globe.

Two years ago, South Sudan dropped by 15 positions. It was in position 125 among 179 countries in 2015.

Reporters Without Borders said the government has restricted journalists from freely covering issues linked to the conflict.

The report, published every year since 2002 by Reporters without Borders, the World Press Freedom Index is an important advocacy tool based on the principle of emulation between states.

Many heads of state and government fear its annual publication.

The Index is a point of reference that is quoted by media throughout the world and is used by diplomats and international entities such as the United Nations and the World Bank.

The Index ranks 180 countries according to the level of freedom available to journalists.

It is a snapshot of the media freedom situation based on an evaluation of pluralism, independence of the media, quality of legislative framework and safety of journalists in each country.

It does not rank public policies even if governments obviously have a major impact on their country’s ranking. Nor is it an indicator of the quality of journalism in each country.

World Press Freedom Index, along with the Index, RSF calculates a global indicator and regional indicators that evaluate the overall performance of countries (in the world and in each region) as regards media freedom.

It is an absolute measure that complements the Index’s comparative rankings.

The global indicator is the average of the regional indicators, each of which is obtained by averaging the scores of all the countries in the region, weighted according to their population as given by the World Bank.

The degree of freedom available to journalists in 180 countries is determined by pooling the responses of experts to a questionnaire devised by RSF.

This qualitative analysis is combined with quantitative data on abuses and acts of violence against journalists during the period evaluated.

The criteria used in the questionnaire are pluralism, media independence, media environment and self-censorship, legislative framework, transparency, and the quality of the infrastructure that supports the production of news and information.

The reporters without borders says since the beginning of the year, no journalist killed in South Sudan.

Other countries like Sudan was ranked at 174, Uganda 117, Kenya 96, US. 45, UK 40, South Africa 28.

Norway was ranked as the first country where journalists enjoy their freedom. While North Korea is the worst, 188, followed by Eritrea.