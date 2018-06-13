Sudan ‘issuing’ IDs to locals in Kafia Kinji

The Sudanese government is issuing its nationality identity cards to local communities in the Kafia Kinji in an attempt to annex the enclave, the Governor of Lol has told Eye Radio.

Over the weekend, the Sudanese legislative assembly approved the nationality act that allows any South Sudanese whose mother is a Sudanese to acquire Sudanese citizenship.

But Governor Rizik Zachariah Hassan says the Khartoum government is targeting the border tribes, including Krish, Kara, Sara, Fourgea and Banga.

He told Eye Radio this morning that the move is aimed at annexing the mineral-rich Kafia Kinji, which it’s disputed between South Sudan and Sudan.

“We do consider this as a violation of the CPA which was signed between the Sudanese government and the SPLM in 2005,” Zachariah told Eye Radio.