Sudan frees 25 S. Sudanese death-row inmates

The 25 inmates who were sentenced to death by the government of Sudan have been pardoned, says the Humanitarian Attaché at South Sudan’s Embassy in Khartoum.

They left Khartoum for Juba this morning.

Abraham Kebi says the inmates have been in prisons in Sudan since 2011 before the self-determination referendum for South Sudan.

He says the government of Sudan released the inmates following series of meetings between Khartoum and Juba regarding the fate of the prisoners.

Mr. Kebi.says two officials from the embassy in Khartoum accompanied the inmates to Juba.

“But there they are freed from any punishment against them, so that they can go back to their country South Sudan,” says the Attaché.

Mr. Kebi says the pardoned inmates come from Lol, Awiel East, Twic, Gogrial, Northern Liech, Ruweng and Jubek states.