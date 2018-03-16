Sudan ‘disappoints’ students at Juba exams center

Over 600 students in Juba are going to miss an upcoming secondary school exams after Sudan refused to allow them sit at a center in Juba.

Parents of the candidates for the Sudan Examination Certificate say they are disappointed with the cancellation of the secondary school leaving examinations.

The students were expecting to sit the exams at the Arabic language center in Juba on Monday next week after paying registration fees of 200 dollars.

But on Thursday, the Sudanese ministry of education said it could no longer organize the secondary school leaving exams, citing insecurity in South Sudan.

“What is happening now between Sudan and South Sudan is a humiliation,” said Adeen Jada, a father of one of the candidates.

Sudan also has centers in Kenya and Uganda where students sit for the secondary school examination.

“Neither did this cancellation happen in Uganda nor in Nairobi; why in South Sudan?” added Mr Jada.

According to the Sudanese government, the candidates can travel to Khartoum or Kampala where the examinations centers will administer the exams.