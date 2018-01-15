Sudan beats Guinea in African Nations Championship

Sudan missed a penalty but still managed to beat Guinea 2-1 in a near-empty stadium in the African Nations Championship in Casablanca.

Maki Saifeldin missed the spot kick but made amends ten minutes later as he scored the winner in Group A of the tournament for home-based African players.

Before that, the two sides traded headed goals with Omar Suleiman opening for Sudan in the first-half and Sekou ‘Trezeguet’ Camara equalising after the break.

Guinea should have equalized in injury time but substitute Mohamed Thiam managed to push his shot wide of the open goal.

It was a scrappy affair but despite plenty of chances neither side could control the game.

Sudan took the lead in the 19th minute as defender Suleiman placed a header into the top corner from Al Samani Sawi’s corner.

Next up for Sudan is a game against Mauritania while Guinea face hosts Morocco.

Both matches take place on Wednesday in Casablanca.