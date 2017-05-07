UN says it has finally deployed troops in Aburoc

The UN Mission in South Sudan says its peacekeeping troops have been deployed to Aburoc County in Fashoda State to help enable the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

Last week, UNOCHA said more than 25,000 people had fled to the area due to the conflict between the government and opposition groups in Kodok.

UNMISS says currently up to 50,000 people are sheltering in and around the town of Aburoc and the most urgent humanitarian need is to provide safe drinking water.

The Head of the mission, David Shearer, says the aim of deploying the troops is to provide humanitarian groups with the confidence they need to resume the provision of urgent assistance to the IDPs.

He says the short-term deployment is a response to an immediate need and will provide a light and temporary peacekeeping footprint in the area.

David Shearer also noted that the SPLA has acknowledged UNMISS’ intention to help facilitate the provision of humanitarian assistance to the people of the Upper Nile.

In a statement, UNMISS says the peacekeeping troops’ immediate focus will be on securing the roads to provide safe passage for the delivery and collection of water.

It also says there is a risk of old landmines on the road between Kodok and Aburoc that the UN Mine Action Service is currently assessing.