Studies on proposed Ramciel City kicks off

The assessment of the proposed new capital city has officially begun, the First Vice President has said.The master plan was launched by the technical committee tasked with organizing the relocation, headed up by First Vice President Taban Deng Gai.

This follows arrival of a team of Moroccan and South Korean engineers in Juba at the weekend.

Speaking at the opening ceremony in Juba, Taban Deng Gai said imaginary city will be a uniting factor in the country once it is built.

“It will offer a unifying factor for the people of the country. It will offer for the youths who are the future leaders, a new commercial hub for businesses.”

“The new city, Ramciel will represent a modern leading city in Africa,” he added.

Ramciel is a location in former Lakes state that will serve as the future site of the national capital.

It is considered the geographic center of the country and borders Jonglei state to the west.