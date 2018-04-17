Students strike at Maper National Teacher Training Institute

Students at the Maper National Teacher Training Institute have staged a strike, demanding transport and medical allowances.

The 140 teacher-students went on strike on Monday.

They say conditions at the school are unbearable due to the economic crisis.

Daniel Anyar – a representative of the striking teacher students – told Eye Radio that they raised the issue 2 weeks ago, but the administration is keeping quiet on the matter:

“We are just demanding the administration to transport us… we don’t have access to medication in the institute.”

The Aweil-based institute was established to improve the quality and access to teacher education in South Sudan to improve the quality of education in the country.

The Strome Foundation, which is managing the school, is yet to comment on the issue.