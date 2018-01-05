Students on scholarship close Zimbabwe embassy

A student’s representative in Zimbabwe said they have occupied the premises of the South Sudan embassy in Harare forcing its closure.

The students are demanding their school and feeding fees.

They said the government has not paid their tuition and accommodation fees.

“I want to pass our information to the government that the students have shut down the embassy today [Friday],” said James Maluach, one of the students.

“We are now currently at the embassy because we came here since December 2017 and we are almost 16 days here.”

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mawien Makol, confirmed that the students have indeed been camping at the embassy.

“We heard the information for the last two days that the students filled up the embassy and they are threatening the embassy because of their money that has not been paid,” he said.

“But the ambassador is saying that he was communicating with the ministry of education there in Zimbabwe, if the students can be allowed for sometime until they figure it out.”

There are about 148 students on government scholarship in various universities in Zimbabwe.

Last year, the students carried out a similar move due over tuition arrears.