Students disappointed after college left out of the academic calendar

Hundreds of third-year students at the College of Education at Dr. John Garang Memorial University in Bor were to start their second semester first classes this week but it is not going to happen.

This is according to the acting Vice Chancellor, Deng Manasseh Mach.

He blames this on calendrical confusion.

“The third years who have already finished semester one should wait until the first and second years finish and then by August they should come for semester two,” said Mr Deng.

“By doing this the university will unify the calendar so that it would have one calendar and one semester for all the university levels.”

However, the college of education students say they are disappointed in the administration over this matter.

“We cannot be separated to have some of the students to come for their first semester and some left out. We are not happy about it,” said Daniel Juach Ajith, one of the students.

“If we are students of this university and the administration feel or have that sense of belonging, then it should have to call us.”