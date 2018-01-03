Stop misleading statements about S. Sudan- Kiir

President Salva Kiir has appealed to the world and particularly the South Sudanese to stop writing stories that may delay the restoration of peace in the country.

Foreign officials and media houses have often focusing on the sufferings in the country, rather than the initiatives being taken to address the obstacles to peace, Kiir told a gathering at J1 on New Year’s Day in Juba.

The online publication of negative statements by South Sudanese only steer up hate rather than reconcile the people of the country, he stressed.

“What we are dealing with is that sometimes that the people who are with us and living very peacefully are the ones sending very negative messages outside that there is no security in Juba,” said Kiir.

“But these things will not take us anywhere.”

President Kiir also assured members of the diplomatic community that their work in the country will not be interfered with:

“I want to assure our friends; the ambassadors of different countries that are based in Juba, to send this message back to their countries, that people should not worry about their staffs who are in Juba.”

Kiir also called on South Sudanese to recommit to the course of peace, and extent a hand of unity and friendship across all the divides.

He reiterated his calls for silencing the gun and a year of peace in 2018.