Guterres asks states to fight famine

The United Nations Secretary-General has appealed to the member states to step up efforts to avert the famine.

On Monday, UN agencies and the National Bureau of Statistics declared the catastrophe in South Sudan, especially in the former Unity State where at least 100,000 people are facing starvation.

They attributed the condition to war and a collapsing economy.

Speaking during a meeting with other top United Nations officials in New York on Wednesday, Guterres Antonio, said the famine declaration “is a wake up call for actions” by the international community.

“Famine is already a reality in parts of South Sudan. Unless we act now, it is only a matter of time until it affects other areas and other countries. We are already facing a tragedy; we must avoid it becoming a catastrophe,” said the Secretary-General.

Mr. Guterres said the scenario can be prevented if the member states collectively mobilize themselves and do whatever they have in their power to address the situation.

“In our world of plenty, there is no excuse for inactions or indifference,” he stated.

“I want to appeal to the parties to the conflict to abide my international humanitarian law and allow aid workers access to reach people in desperate need.”

The UN chief also made a similar call for support to countries like Somalia, Yemen, and Nigeria, which are also experiencing severe hunger.

Several countries, Including, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Norway, among others, have already pledged millions of dollars to assist the humanitarian situation in the country.