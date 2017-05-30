Steering committee resolves to meet all stakeholders

The Steering Committee of the National Dialogue met in Juba on Monday and resolved to start consultation with all stakeholders in the process.

Last year, President Kiir said the National is aimed at achieving unity and reconciliation among the people of South Sudan.

He said the process would preserve, protect and restore the integrity of the country.

The coordinator of the secretariat, Abraham Awolich, says members of the committee will be meeting all stakeholders in the country.

“What they (the steering committee) are going to be doing in the next five weeks; is to discuss with a number of stakeholders including civil society, media, women, youth, political parties, armed groups and even the organized forces to physically solicit ideas about what people want to talk about in the national dialogue, what should be the items of the agenda and how should it be approached,” said Awolich.

In a separate development, veteran journalist Alfred Taban says he has accepted taking part in the National Dialogue Steering Committee after his demand for the release of George Livio was met.

Mr. Taban, who was appointed by the President Salva Kiir as a member of the committee first rejected the offer, demanding the release of UN’s radio journalist, Livio.

George Livio who had been in detention for nearly three years was released over the weekend.

In response, Alfred Taban told Eye Radio that he has begun participating in the activities of the steering committee that was sworn in last week.

“I never left in the first place; only that since I was appointed I never took an oath because of Livio. And since when he was released I have been attending and this is the second meeting that I am attending,”

Mr. Taban, who is also the head of the Association for Media Development in South Sudan, was appointed as a member of the committee, is expected to present the interest of the media in the National Dialogue.