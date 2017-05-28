Steering committee to draft the agenda for ND on Monday

Members of the steering committee are convening a meeting tomorrow to begin drafting an agenda for the process, the deputy coordinator of the national dialogue secretariat has said.

The one hundred and eleven members were sworn in before President Salva Kiir over the week.

Abraham Awolich, who is also a senior policy analyst at the Sudd Institute, says the team is meeting to decide on a program of actions and procedures to begin its work.

Mr. Awolich says during the meeting, they will also look at requirements are needed to facilitate the work of the committee.

He spoke to Eye Radio about the significance of the consultation to be held on Monday.

“The significance of this meeting is that, this is the first time the whole body will sit and decide what the program of action is; what they are going to do over the next month, the agenda, procedures, and all the necessary things that are needed for the committee to begin its work,” Awolich said.

Mr. Awolic is calling on all the members of the steering committee to turn up for the meeting tomorrow.

“This is a critical meeting and so it is very important for the members to come on Monday so that the work of the national dialogue steering committee will begin,” he said.

