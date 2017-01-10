STD cases rise in Twic

In Twic State, a doctor at the main state hospital has warned that there is a rise in the rate of Sexually Transmission Diseases among the residents.

Sexually transmitted diseases are infections that are passed from one person to another through sexual contact.

Barac Malith, a doctor at Mayen Abun Twic State hospital, says out of around one hundred patients he sees each day, ten are treated for Sexually Transmitted Diseases.

He says syphilis, gonorrhea and Hepatitis B are being transmitted through unprotected sexual intercourse.

Dr. Barac did not mention the total number of patients infected in the past year.

The doctor appealed to the residents to prevent STDs by using condoms or avoiding sexual contact.