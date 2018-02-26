Five states sign deal on movement of people and animals

A conflict resolution has been signed in Tali, Terekeka to help regulate the movement of people and animals in five neighboring states.

Following a three-day peace conference that ended on Monday, the resolution was signed by delegates from the five neighboring states of Terekeka, Amadi, Gok, Eastern and Western Lakes.

Among the signatories were members of the Joint Border Committee.

These are chiefs from border counties of each state tasked with the role of implementing the resolutions.

“You don’t enter into somebody’s area with your gun, you don’t go and confuse people by bringing your name then you name the area of somebody with your name,” said John Kenyi, the Minister of Local Government in Terekeka State.

“I appeal to those assigned to monitor this resolutions to be serious.”

The five states have been experiencing conflict especially between farmers and cattle keepers.