Five states has resolved to establish a court at the border point

About five states have resolved to establish a border court that will address cross border crimes in their states, the Governor of Amadi state has said.

Joespeh Ngere told Eye Radio that he and his counterparts in Terkeka, Gok, Amadi, Western and Eastern Lakes states have held a five-day peace conference between the states in Mvolo County.

Mr. Ngere the leaders discussed issues related to border crimes and grazing land for their cattle, among others.

”One of the issues was criminal activities because of the killings of cattle rustling. We have resolved to establish border court and border committee to adjudicate on the issues related to the criminalities like killing destruction of crops and rape and other serious crimes,” Ngere said.

The conference aimed at creating a peaceful coexistence between the communities was held from the 26th to the 30th of this month.