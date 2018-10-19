Four state HIV testing sites run out of testing kits

A member of a civil society organization has said voluntarily testing sites for HIV/AIDS have run out of testing kits in some parts of the country.

The Voluntary Counselling and Testing centers that reportedly lack HIV testing kits include, Maridi, Aweil, Rumbek, Yambio and Torit.

HIV testing is essential for expanding treatment and ensuring that all people living with HIV can lead healthy and productive lives.

According to the member of International Aids Society, Peter Garang, the facilities run out of stock kits 3 weeks ago.

“So it is a major problem. Aweil for example has now taken three weeks without testing kits in the center. It is the same thing in Maridi.”

“We have also learned that Yambio stock is out…. We also heard that Rumbek is having a supply of less than five hundreds testing kits and in Torit there are only 300 testing kits remaining” Mr. Peter said.

Describing the situation as alarming, Mr. Peter, called for an urgent and immediate intervention by the program implementers.

“So that it alarming and as the peer project and as peer educator, we urgently request for an immediate intervention by the program implementers to ensure that there is an emergency supply to these centers as soon as possible.”

The testing kit, call the Uni-Gold HIV Rapid Test shows accurate results.

Efforts to reach the HIV/AIDS Commission was not