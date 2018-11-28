State authorities warned against taxing media houses, mobile operators

The national minister of information has warned state information ministers against taxing media houses that are operating in their states.

This comes amidst complaints by some media houses that say they are being demanded to pay the states.

Michael Makuei said states are not supposed to register any media house since they have already been licensed by the national government.

He made the remarks during the national media policy symposium held in Juba on Tuesday.

“Any media house is registered here and given a license and it goes to your state, please do not interfere with them.”

Similar complaints have reportedly been raised by the telecommunication companies.

Makuei also warned the states against this decision saying, “any communication operators; Vivacell, MTN, Zain and so forth that are operating in your states, please they are not under you, do not try to ask them for anything.”

Mr Makuei said those operators were registered at the national government and whatever tax that they pay, goes to the treasury of the national government.

However, Vivacell is non-operational since it’s shutdown over issues related to licenses and registration this year.