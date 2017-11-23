‘Stakeholders want Riek to return to TGoNU’

The IGAD has released its pre-forum consultation report on revitalization forum with a number of proposals to be considered, including a return of former First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar to TGoNU.

The 40-page report summarizes the key outcomes of the pre-forum consultations conducted pursuant to the IGAD High-Level Revitalization Forum.

The pre-forum consultations were conducted with the parties to the 2015 peace deal, identified estranged groups and key stakeholders in the South Sudan peace process.

In the report seen by Eye Radio, IGAD says among the options is for the TGoNU to continue with the implementation of the peace agreement; other option suggested exclusion of President Kiir and Dr. Machar from the next interim government.

The report says other stakeholders want the return of the former First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar to the TGoNU, to stop the war.

Other proposals have called for involvement of new armed groups, where other proposal suggested an establishment for a technocrat government, or a hybrid technocrat government as the next interim government.

The report also says proposals on state restructuring were suggested.

These include, returning to 10 states, where another proposal want the 32 States maintained but renegotiate new power-sharing arrangement based on that number, or reverting to the three regions of Bahr el Ghazal, Equatoria and Upper Nile.

It says, in the interim governance, some stakeholders demanded that the TGoNU be maintained, where other suggested the restructuring of the current governance system into a federal or a confederal system of governance, or a rotational presidency and ceremonial president with an executive Prime Minister.

The report says consultations were held in four countries: South Sudan, Ethiopia, Sudan and South Africa.

It says some stakeholders traveled from other countries within and beyond the region, and a significant number of groups and individuals submitted position papers on the revitalization process.

Read the full report here.