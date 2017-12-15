Stakeholders should agree on consequences for RF violators-UNSC

The UN Security Council has urged all parties engaging in the revitalization of the 2015 peace agreement to agree on strong monitoring and enforcement mechanisms that will ensure cost and consequences for those who violate the agreement.

For the first time, the Security Council endorsed the IGAD-led High-Level Revitalization Forum on Thursday, as members discussed the situation of South Sudan

In the statement, the Council acknowledged that the conflict in South Sudan continues to cause great suffering and expressed deep regret that the parties had not heeded its calls for a permanent ceasefire.

“We would like to see the parties avoid these consequences by engaging with the IGAD revitalization,” said Matthew Rycroft, the Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom to the UN.

“If they fail to do that, then the consequences we are talking about are either imposing an arms embargo and or introducing targeted sanctions.”

The Council further urged all parties to engage constructively in the process without preconditions and end hostilities as they had pledged.

Referring to a briefing received from IGAD Special Envoy Ismail Wais on pre Forum consultations, the Council also urged the parties to agree to an implementation timeline, monitored arrangements to stop the conflict and a political process with an agreed path to viable elections.