Staff of Al Sabah Children’s hospital discouraged by lack of salary

Workers at the Al Sabah Children’s Hospital in Juba say they are less effective at doing their job because they are not motivated by the government.

The staff cited lack of allowance, and salary delay or no salary at all, to be some of the reasons they are discouraged working at the hospital.

For several months now, the staff say they have not received their salaries, giving them hard time to take care of their needs and that of their families.

“Things that are seen monthly with payment delay weaken and discourage, and could lead to staff spirit demoralization,” said Daniel Dabi, who spoke on behalf of the staff.

“The hospital is lacking transport means of movement. Extra hours work during public day are completely not paid or ignored,” he added.

Mr. Dabi said without support and motivation, the staff may not carryout timely and effective treatment for children.

The Deputy Governor of Jubek State, Francis Latio, said the State government is already finding it hard to raise funds to run other activities.

He said the worsening economic situation has hit all sectors of the government.

“Everyone is crying in his home saying life is hard and indeed life is hard. Our national government even has challenges and that is why it cannot do anything in a short time to ensure that the issue of salaries is paid at it right time,” said Latio.



Al Sabah is the main children’s hospital in the country. It is run by the government.