SSRC conducts Ebola awareness raising in Yambio

The South Sudan Red Cross has embarked on general awareness at grassroots level to sensitize local population on the preventive measures against Ebola.

The latest report issued by WHO between November 28 and December 4 states that, there were about 35 new cases reported from nine health zones in North Kivu and Ituri provinces in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.

“What we are doing is, going house to house, educating the people how they can prevent themselves from Ebola,” Allison Martin, the SSRC Branch Director in Yambio told Eye Radio.

The campaign has involved performing drama as well street announcements to inform the public about the preventive measures against Ebola.

“We have a drama group performing drama in markets and in schools, and also making public talks in churches and in the places of worship about Ebola.”

Traditional leaders such as elders, chiefs and sub-chiefs have also been targeted.

Ebola virus disease, formerly known as Ebola hemorrhagic fever, is a severe, often fatal illness in humans.

The virus is transmitted to people from wild animals and spreads in the human population through human-to-human transmission.

Its symptoms include sudden onset of high fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, and sometimes unexplained internal and external bleeding from body openings such as the eyes, nose, mouth, ears and genitals.

Currently, there is no Ebola in South Sudan, but the public is advised to report any suspected case to the nearby health facility