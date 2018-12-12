SSPDF supreme commander retires veteran officers after promotion

The commander-in-chief of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces has promoted veteran army officers and retired them.

They are Kuol Manyang, James Wani, John Kong Nyuon, Daniel Awet Akot and Nhial Deng Nhial.

They were all promoted to the rank of lieutenant general in a presidential decree read out on the state-run SSBC last evening.

In a separate decree, President Salva Kiir retired them.

The leaders, who are now holding various positions in the government, had been in the army since 1983.

Meanwhile, President Salva Kiir left for South Africa on Tuesday afternoon with an accompanying delegation on an official visit.

The delegation left Juba on an invitation from South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa.