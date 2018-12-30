SSPDF, SPLA-IO question western world over Thomas Cirilo

The SSPDF and SPLA-IO have questioned why the international community is silent about the ongoing offensive on their positions by forces loyal to Thomas Cirilo.

They raised the complaint in a joint press conference in Juba on Saturday. “The world also needs to know that NAS is doing a lot of dangerous things and evil against civilians and they need to be talked to,” IO deputy spokespersons, Colonel Lam Paul Gabriel has said.

According to, the international community should condemn Cirilo’s NAS for waging war on the peace parties.

“When NAS keeps attacking people, they are not being blamed by the international community”, but instead they said: “those who respond get blamed.”

“The world should think of talking to Thomas Cirilo. He should come back to his senses before we turn this into full swing bloodshed,” Lam warned.

For his part, the spokesperson of the South Sudan Defense Forces, Major General Lul Ruai said: “We have the responsibility to protect this peace from anti-peace elements namely Thomas Cirilo who has been on the offensive.”

General Lu said they are going to have joint patrols in hot spots areas, while disseminating the peace agreement.

Eye Radio’s efforts to get Nas leader for a comment were not successful.

But, Thomas Cirilo rejected to signed the September peace agreement expressing his reservations over provisions related to the number of states.

However, recently, he assured the IGAD’s special envoy for South Sudan, Ismais Wais, in the Ethiopian Capital – Addis -Ababa that he would respect the cessation of hostilities agreement he signed in Khartoum in June.

The International community ,particularly the Trioka member state declined to signed the agreement, saying it only favoured the elites and was not inclusive.